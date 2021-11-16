Craig Hallum Upgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) to Buy

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after buying an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

