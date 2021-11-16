Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,633 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

