Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CXDO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,400. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

