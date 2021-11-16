Critical Comparison: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 91.94 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -36.27 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 13.94 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -4.22

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $76.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.06%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

