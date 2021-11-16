Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.82. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

