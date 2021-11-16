CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.10 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

