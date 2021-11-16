CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.