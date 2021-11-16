CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CUBXF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

