CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CUBXF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
