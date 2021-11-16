Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,993 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

