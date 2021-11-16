Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

