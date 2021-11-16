Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,087 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,169 shares of company stock worth $1,611,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

