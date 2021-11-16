Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

