Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 191,214 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

