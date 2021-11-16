CumRocket Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $610,395.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. CumRocket has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and $610,395.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CumRocket has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CumRocket Coin Trading

