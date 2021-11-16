Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

