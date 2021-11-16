Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $464,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

