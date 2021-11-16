Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

BA opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.35 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

