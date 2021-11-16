Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $368.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.69 and a 1 year high of $372.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

