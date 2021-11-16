CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

