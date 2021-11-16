CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00388614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.45 or 0.98638437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00036201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

