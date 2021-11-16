Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,218.88% and a negative return on equity of 132.86%.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,605. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.