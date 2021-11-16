DA Davidson Boosts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $63.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. FMR LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

