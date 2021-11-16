DA Davidson Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA opened at $14.49 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.