Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Daimler has a one year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a one year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

