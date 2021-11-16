Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $299.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

