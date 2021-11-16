DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 5,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,238. The firm has a market cap of $272.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DarioHealth by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $412,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.