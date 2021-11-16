David Benhaim Sells 3,337 Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CTO David Benhaim sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $24,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 604,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Markforged

