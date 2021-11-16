Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

