Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

