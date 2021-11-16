Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 15,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

DPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

