Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 15,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

DPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

