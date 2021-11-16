Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Releases Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DPSI stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 15,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.