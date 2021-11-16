DeHive Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $490,021.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.40 or 0.99747414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.47 or 0.06998556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

