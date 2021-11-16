Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.58 ($186.57).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €121.45 ($142.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.55.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

