Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.37. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 141,359 shares trading hands.

DM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

