Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $477.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNH. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.29. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

