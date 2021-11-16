Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

DTE opened at €16.74 ($19.69) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.94 and a 200-day moving average of €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

