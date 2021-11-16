Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BECTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

