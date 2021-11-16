Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 47,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

