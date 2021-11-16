Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.