Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

