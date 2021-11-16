Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

