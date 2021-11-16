Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE DDL traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 1,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

DDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

