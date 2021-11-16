Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of Diodes worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,709 shares of company stock worth $12,992,238. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

