Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,222 ($42.10), with a volume of 57,291 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Get Diploma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,028.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.90.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.