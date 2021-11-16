Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,488 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

