DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Achieves $281,192.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $281,192.00 and approximately $2,615.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.