dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DMYQ opened at $10.54 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

