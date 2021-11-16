DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc. “

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of DCGO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 1,502,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,433. DocGo has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.