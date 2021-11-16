Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. 718,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

