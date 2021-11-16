Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $104.74.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

