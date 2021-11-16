Don-key Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00388575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,460,136 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

